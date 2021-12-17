Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $142.01 million and $12.00 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

