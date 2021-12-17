Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $7.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.22 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

