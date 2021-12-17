Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

