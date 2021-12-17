Starlink (STARL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.18 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $373.82 million and $17.18 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

