Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

