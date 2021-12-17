State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 84,000 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

