State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Masco stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

