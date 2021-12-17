State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.63, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

