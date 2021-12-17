State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.