State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

