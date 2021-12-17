State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.46, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.