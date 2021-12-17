State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $2.87 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $617,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $142.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.27 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

