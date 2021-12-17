State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $173.45 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

