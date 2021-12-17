State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Leidos by 20.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 6.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 203,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 100,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

