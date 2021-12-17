State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE:GME opened at $144.59 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

