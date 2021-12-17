State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

