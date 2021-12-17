State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

