State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.