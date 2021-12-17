State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,967 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

