State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,068 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Roku worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.23 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

