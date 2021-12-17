State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $177.32 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

