State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,368 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

