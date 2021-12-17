State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,137 shares of company stock worth $1,495,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

