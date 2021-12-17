State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $182.83 and a one year high of $312.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

