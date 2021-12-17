State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

