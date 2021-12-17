State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.27 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

