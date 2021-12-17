State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.11.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $245.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.