State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,192 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Life Storage worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

