State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

