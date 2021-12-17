State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,947 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of ASE Technology worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,789 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

