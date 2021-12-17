State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

RMD stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.