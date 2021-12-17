State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,031 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.