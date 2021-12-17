State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,171 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

