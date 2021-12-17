State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

