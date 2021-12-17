STATERA Trading Down 9.6% This Week (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $71,977.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STATERA Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,947,477 coins and its circulating supply is 79,947,476 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

