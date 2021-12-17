Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 362.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Steelcase stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 222.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

