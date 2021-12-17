Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $6.24 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.24 billion and $421.33 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00240545 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.29 or 0.00550764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,471 coins and its circulating supply is 24,649,733,938 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

