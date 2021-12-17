STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 12,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 64,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$105.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.