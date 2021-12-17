Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00.
MRNA stock traded up $12.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.00. 366,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
