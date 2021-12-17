Stephen Brad Cohen Sells 5,321 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $37,566.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Brad Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $107,498.58.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73.

SRTS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,203. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -365.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

