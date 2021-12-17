Stephen P. Mumblow Sells 2,500 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 997,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,178. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

