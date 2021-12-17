Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

TWTR stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,379,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

