Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

