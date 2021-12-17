Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

