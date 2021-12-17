Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.87 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,798 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

