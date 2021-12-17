Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.35 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

