Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 753.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after buying an additional 683,465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

