Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 23,228 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,208,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

