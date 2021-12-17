Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 401 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

