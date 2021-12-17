Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 6,503 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 686.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

